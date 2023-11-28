Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Brooklinen Cyber Monday deals: Shop the best sale of the year with 25% off sitewide

    The Brooklinen Cyber Monday sale includes rare deals on the brand’s sheets, comforters, towels, and pillows.

    Brooklinen’s biggest sale of the year is underway during Cyber Monday. The popular bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide, making it one of the best times to stock up on bed and bath basics or pick up cozy gifts like throws, robes, and candles. Brooklinen rarely offers this promotion, even during its annual birthday sale, so the time to shop is now. 

    We frequently test and review the best bedding, and Brooklinen’s products have been featured in many of our guides. If you’re new to the brand or shopping for a luxurious holiday gift, the Luxe Sateen Core set is almost $50 off for a Queen — it’s a favorite in our guide to the best sheet sets. For winter layers, the Down Comforter (starting at $141 for a Full/Queen) tops our list of the best comforters. It uses sustainably sourced Canadian down, is hypoallergenic, and comes in lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm variations. 

    The Brooklinen Cyber Monday sale goes through November 29. We’re also tracking all the top Cyber Monday deals across home, tech, style, and more. 

    The best Cyber Monday deals from Brooklinen

