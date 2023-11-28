Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Sports news

    Offensive lineman Zak Zinter acknowledges fans at Michigan Stadium as he is led away during the third quarter of Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State. Carlos Osorio/AP photo

    By Mike Biglin, The Boston Globe

    November 26, 2023 | 10:06 am

    Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, a North Andover native and former Globe All-Scholastic, was carted off the field with two broken bones in his left leg in the Big Ten showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., and underwent surgery Saturday evening . .

    Zinter’s mother, Tiffany, posted on her Instagram account that her son’s left tibia and fibula were broken after a Buckeyes defender was blocked in the leg in the third quarter.

    “Now heading into surgery… Please pray for Zak’s surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and that he understands the injury!” Tiffany Zinter said in her post.

    Finish the story BostonGlobe.com.

    Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy