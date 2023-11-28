Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Offensive lineman Zak Zinter acknowledges fans at Michigan Stadium as he is led away during the third quarter of Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State. Carlos Osorio/AP photo

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, a North Andover native and former Globe All-Scholastic, was carted off the field with two broken bones in his left leg in the Big Ten showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., and underwent surgery Saturday evening . .

Zinter’s mother, Tiffany, posted on her Instagram account that her son’s left tibia and fibula were broken after a Buckeyes defender was blocked in the leg in the third quarter.

“Now heading into surgery… Please pray for Zak’s surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and that he understands the injury!” Tiffany Zinter said in her post.

