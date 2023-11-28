Get the latest sports news from Boston
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Sports news
Offensive lineman Zak Zinter acknowledges fans at Michigan Stadium as he is led away during the third quarter of Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State. Carlos Osorio/AP photo
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, a North Andover native and former Globe All-Scholastic, was carted off the field with two broken bones in his left leg in the Big Ten showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., and underwent surgery Saturday evening . .
Zinter’s mother, Tiffany, posted on her Instagram account that her son’s left tibia and fibula were broken after a Buckeyes defender was blocked in the leg in the third quarter.
“Now heading into surgery… Please pray for Zak’s surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and that he understands the injury!” Tiffany Zinter said in her post.
Finish the story BostonGlobe.com.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State