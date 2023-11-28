Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Sierra Leone's government confirms its control of situation following an attack on an arms warehouse clashes in the capital

    NNA – The Sierra Leone government confirmed that the security forces expelled those responsible for the armed clashes taking place in the capital since Sunday morning to the outskirts of Freetown, and that they are quot;controllingquot; the situation, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The Ministry of Information said in a statement posted on social media that ldquo;the government is still in control of the situationrdquo; and acknowledged that ldquo;attackersrdquo; had attacked Freetown prisons and that many prisoners had escaped, without revealing further details about the identity of these ldquo;attackers.rdquo;

