Huge explosion heard in Damascus, reports of Israeli aggression targeting the airport

NNA – A quot;Russia Todayquot; correspondent reported a short while ago that the sound of a huge explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, while local media reported smoke rising in the vicinity of the Mezzeh and Moadamiyah regions following the sound of the explosions.

Local sources reported that Damascus International Airport was targeted by Israeli aggressive bombing.

The Syrian newspaper quot;Al-Watanquot; said, quot;The Israeli occupation army targeted Damascus International Airport, and the planes coming to Damascus were diverted towards Aleppo and Latakia airports.quot;

