Skaf: I expect that Israel will expand its ground operation towards Lebanon, establish a buffer zone

NNA ndash; MP Ghassan Skaf expected that ldquo;the Lebanese peoplersquo;s reassurance that Lebanon will not enter the war will be shattered, as Netanyahu might resort to expanding the scope of ground war operations towards Lebanon because it will save him politically,rdquo; referring to the ldquo;deployment of 100,000 Israeli soldiers on the northern borders to impose a buffer zone between the settlements and southern Lebanon.rdquo;

Speaking in an interview with ldquo;Voice of Lebanonrdquo; Radio Channel on Sunday, Skaf touched on the series of truces and the need for Hezbollah to adhere to the state of calm, commending the self-restraint policy it has demonstrated since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Skaf considered that Tehran is searching for a seat in the upcoming negotiations, out of its wish not to lose Hamas, pointing to Israelrsquo;s attempt to transform the Palestinian issue from a matter of liberating the land into a religious war (Christian-Jewish-Islamic, Sunni-Shiite), pointing to Russiarsquo;s success in transferring the war from Russia-Ukraine to the Middle East.

In regards to the presidential vacuum, the MP criticized the quot;Lebanese diplomacy and its failure to carry out its duties and its reliance on American diplomacy and foreign initiatives to end the presidential vacuum.rdquo;

Skaf advised Hezbollah to take a step back and allow the Lebanese army to deploy south of the Litani, which will relieve the international community and allow for condemnation of Israel for attacking Lebanese and international legitimacy (UNIFIL) if Israel expands ground operations towards Lebanon.

Asked about French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drianrsquo;s visit to Lebanon next week, Skaf considered that the goal is to shorten the duration of the presidential vacuum, calling on Lebanese officials to ldquo;rise above personal gains and render the nationrsquo;s interest above all other considerations.rdquo;

Skaf expressed his fear that a new Middle East would be established without Christians, and that Lebanon would be present at the international negotiating table without a president, noting that ldquo;the French president was behind Lebanonrsquo;s exclusion from international conferences due to Lebanonrsquo;s obstruction of French efforts to end the vacuum.rdquo;

At the financial level, Skaff considered that ldquo;an emergency plan without funding is not a plan,rdquo; calling for ldquo;a complete restructuring of the public sector,rdquo; explaining the vertical division of the Lebanese people and their inability to manage crises, and the concern of failing to address the issue of displaced Syrians and the new Palestinian displacement from Gaza, which will lead to Lebanonrsquo;s demise.

