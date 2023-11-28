Peacock Cyber Monday deal: Get 12 months for just $2 a month

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New members can save 67% on their first 12 months of Peacock with this Cyber Monday deal.

With so many streaming services to choose from, keeping track of your favorite shows can cost nearly as much as cable. Thankfully, this Cyber Monday Peacock deal can save you a bit of money by bringing its Premium plans down to a more affordable price.

Through November 27, new and returning subscribers are able to up for 12 months of ad-supported Peacock Premium for just $2 per month or pay for the entire year upfront to get an annual plan for just $20. That’s 67% off the regular price. There’s also an ad-free Premium Plus plan that costs $8 a month for 12 months, or $80 for an annual plan.

To get this deal, use the promo code BIGDEAL for the monthly discount or code YEARLONG for the annual price. This is open to anyone who isn’t a current subscriber, even if you’ve subscribed to Peacock before.

This offer matches Peacock’s Black Friday deal from 2022. However, Peacock ended up reducing the price again on Cyber Monday, bringing it to only $1 a month. Unfortunately, we’re not expecting to see that again this year, since this year’s Black Friday deal runs through the end of Cyber Monday.

Is Peacock worth it?

Peacock is our pick for the best streaming service for fans of NBC programming. The service includes shows like “SNL,” “30 Rock,” and “The Office,” professional wrestling events from WWE, and new originals like “Poker Face” and “Based on a True Story.” It’s also an affordable option compared to Netflix or Hulu. Premium Plus plans even include live access to your local NBC station. Check out our Peacock TV streaming guide for more.

