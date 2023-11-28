Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals: Score $70 off on the new Series 9

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple’s latest watches, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, are both on sale during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday has officially begun, and there’s perhaps no better time than now to buy a new Apple Watch. Even the newly released Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 are at their lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This is rare for anything Apple.

The current deals include $70 off the Series 9, which was released back in September for $399. Apple’s rugged, adventure-ready wearable, the Ultra 2, is also discounted by $60 off its normal price. The budget-friendly SE (2nd Gen.) is on sale for just $189, while the last-generation Apple Watch Series 8 is also discounted during Cyber Monday.

Apple Watches don’t just tell time, too, they’re great for checking iPhone notifications at a glance, making and answering phone calls, controlling music, tracking fitness goals, and more.

Each Cyber Monday deal should be live until at least midnight on November 27, but we recommend acting quickly if you want one. This might be your best chance to score a deal this good. Check out our guide to the best Apple Watch for more information on all models.

If you’re looking for more Cyber Monday Apple deals, head over to our round up of the best iPad deals.

The best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals today

Apple Watch Cyber Monday FAQs

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy an Apple Watch?

Yes, Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in an Apple Watch. It’s also one of the first times the newer models, like the Series 9 or Ultra 2, have been discounted since they were released in September of 2023. This means you’re able to get the latest version of the best smartwatch at a discount.

What’s the best Apple Watch model to buy?

This depends on how you plan to use the Apple Watch. Those who want the best pure smartwatch should opt for the Apple Watch Series 9 — it offers premium smartwatch functionality and quality health and fitness tracking.

If you want something geared towards the active user, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It offers a similar smartwatch experience to the Series 9 but has double the battery life, advanced activity tracking, and a more rugged design.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the best budget option in Apple’s lineup. It’s missing just a few features, like the Always On Display and blood oxygen sensor, but still offers a high-quality wearable experience for a fraction of the cost.

Does the Apple Watch go on sale often?

The Apple Watch most often goes on sale during deal events like Cyber Monday or Black Friday, but it’s not always guaranteed. It’s not often that Apple discounts its newest products, so seeing the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 on sale so soon after they were released is a big deal.

What is the best Apple Watch band?

Though the Apple Watch already comes with one, there are tons of options on the market if you’re interested in a watch band with a different look or feel. For the best you can find online, check out our roundup of the 20 best Apple Watch bands.

If you spend time at the gym, you can find straps that maximize comfort and breathability in our guide to the best Apple Watch bands for working out. Ultra 2 owners can also find a band specifically for their model in our roundup of the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands.

