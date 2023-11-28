Furious Everton fans protest the Premier League’s decision to deduct 10 points from the Toffees ahead of kick-off against Man United… as boos ring out around Goodison Park

Supporters gather to show their opposition to the Premier League’s ten-point deduction

Banners and pink cards made clear Everton fans’ views on the decision

Everton fans showed their dismay on Sunday at the Premier League’s decision to deduct 10 points from the Toffees for breaching financial rules.

Ahead of the club’s first match since the points deduction against Manchester United was announced, supporters took to the streets to voice their opposition.

Fans gathered near Goodison Park before Sunday’s match with banners and flares.

Videos of the crowd show them singing Everton songs, with messages also aimed at the Premier League.

A number of Everton fans held up pink cards with the Premier League logo and the word ‘corrupt’ underneath.

Everton fans protested against the Premier League’s decision to deduct them 10 points for breaking financial rules

Fans took to the streets around Goodison Park with banners and flares ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester United

Another larger banner read: “Where there is power, greed and money… There is corruption.”

There was also a significant reaction at Goodison Park ahead of kick-off, as fans belted out the Premier League anthem and then held up the pink cards again in the tenth minute of the match.

The points deduction leaves Everton in 19th place in the Premier League, five points off safety ahead of the game against United.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche on Friday called the punishment ‘unjust and disproportionate’, but insisted it would promote a siege mentality among his squad.

He said: ‘Like everyone else I was shocked. The enormity of it. Disproportionate is a word used by the club.

‘It doesn’t change the focus of taking care of things on the field.

‘We were on the right track in that respect and this has just given us a push to move forward again. The final ranking is the truth of a season.

“I told the guys it certainly changes the point of view, but it doesn’t change what we do.

Large groups of supporters gathered to show their feelings about the Premier League’s ruling

Protests continued at the ground as the Premier League anthem was booed before the pink cards were held up in the 10th minute.

‘We have to go harder, longer and stronger. It was more about refocusing than anything. All the older boys have gathered together and said, “Let’s take on the next challenge.”

“There have been plenty of challenges since I’ve been here, so let’s face them. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but I certainly believe in what the club has put forward.”

Mayor of Manchester and Everton supporter Andy Burnham has called on the Premier League to ‘annul’ the punishment, suggesting the investigation process resulted in a ‘heavy penalty’.

Dyche’s side are currently on a three-match unbeaten run, which has boosted hopes of getting out of relegation trouble regardless of whether an appeal against the points deduction is successful.