Israel confirms more hostages handed over to the Red Cross: 14 Israelis, three Thai nationals are freed by Hamas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Israeli military has confirmed that Hamas has handed over more hostages to the Red Cross.

Fourteen Israelis and three Thai nationals have been released by the militant group.

Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the IDF, wrote of

It is not known who will be released, but White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said “at least one American” is expected to be released amid the hostage crisis.

Hamas said they also exchanged a Russian dual national hostage in appreciation of the Kremlin’s support for Moscow’s position, but this remains unverified.

Nine-year-old Emily-hand was released this week after being taken hostage by Hamas and reunited with her father Thomas

Keren Munder, her son and her grandmother were among those released this week after being kidnapped from their relatives’ home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. In the photo: Keren and her son Ohad

Avi Zichri with his partner Keren Munder and their son Ohad Munder-Zichri on September 1, 2023

Emily was one of thirteen Israeli nationals freed from terror group Hamas this week and celebrated her ninth birthday in captivity. Pictured: Emily Hand at Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel

Earlier today, relatives of Israeli hostages described how their relatives ate rice and pita and slept on plastic chairs after being kidnapped by Hamas.

Hostages who were returned to Israel and reunited with their families on Friday evening told their loved ones how they were treated.

Keren Munder, her son and her grandmother were among those released after they were abducted from their relatives’ home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Ms. Munder told her cousin that the hostages ate mostly rice and pita and slept on rows of plastic chairs, like those in waiting rooms.

She also said that they knocked on the door when they needed to go to the toilet, but that sometimes they had to wait an hour and a half before they could go.

Merav Raviv, Keren’s cousin, said her aunt Ruthie and Keren’s son Ohad were also taken, but their elderly uncle Avraham was taken separately.

The kidnapped family believed their frail uncle had been killed until Mrs. Raviv told them he was being held hostage, but Keren’s brother Roi had been killed, she said.

Mr Munder is not in good health, walks with a cane and has poor eyesight.

He was left in the house by Hamas when his wife, daughter and grandson were kidnapped.

More to follow.