Biden hopes that the four-day truce in Gaza will continue until the day after tomorrow, Monday

NNA – US President Joe Biden expressed his hope on Sunday that the four-day truce agreed upon between Israel and Hamas would continue until ldquo;the day after tomorrow,rdquo; Monday, its expiration date, according to Agence France-Presse.

The US President said in a speech in Massachusetts, in which he touched on the release of an American girl who was held hostage in Gaza, that ldquo;my goal and our goal is for this truce to continue until the day after tomorrow, so that we will see the release of other hostages and more humanitarian aidnbsp;delivered to the Gaza Strip.quot;

nbsp;

============