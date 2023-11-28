Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Mikati: We do not want war and we seek peace, but at the same time we do not want anyone to desecrate Lebanese land

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati said today that ldquo;the rules of engagement at the southern border between Lebanon and Israel remain the same, but there are no international guarantees that we can be assured of.rdquo;

    Speaking in an interview with the Turkish ldquo;TRTrdquo; Station, Mikati wondered what guarantees can be given amidst the Israeli enemyrsquo;s criminal psychology in killing children, women and the elderly, and causing displacement and destruction? He said: ldquo;We see this aggression against Gaza taking place daily, and no one cares about it nor are there any international reactions.rdquo;

    He added: quot;We do not want war and we are seeking peace, but at the same time we do not want anyone to desecrate Lebanese land.quot;

    In response to a question, Mikati said: ldquo;We fully support the Palestinian cause, but we are trying as much as possible to spare Lebanon from entering into bloody battles.rdquo;

