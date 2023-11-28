Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    El-Sisi: I thank the Emir of the State of Qatar for his efforts that integrated with Egyptian efforts to complete the humanitarian truce in Gaza

    By

    Nov 26, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Prince Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, for his undertaken efforts with his work team, which were integrated with the Egyptian efforts to complete the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the success of the prisoner and detainee exchange process, and I look forward to more joint cooperation to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people and establish a comprehensive and just peace in the region.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy