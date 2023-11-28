El-Sisi: I thank the Emir of the State of Qatar for his efforts that integrated with Egyptian efforts to complete the humanitarian truce in Gaza

NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Prince Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, for his undertaken efforts with his work team, which were integrated with the Egyptian efforts to complete the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip and the success of the prisoner and detainee exchange process, and I look forward to more joint cooperation to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people and establish a comprehensive and just peace in the region.rdquo;

