Leesa Cyber Monday sales: Score up to $775 off plus free accessories

Leesa is one of the best mattress brands we tested, and you can save big during its Cyber Monday sale.

Leesa

We’re rolling straight into Cyber Monday, and Leesa’s Cyber Monday mattress deals are underway. Now is your best time to save on sleep products from one of our favorite bed-in-a-box brands.

Leesa offers up to $750 off select mattresses, two free down alternative pillows, and a microfiber sheet set with your purchase. Of note, the sheet set is a freebie Leesa does not include very often. Plus, when you use our exclusive promo code INSIDER25 at checkout, you get an extra $25 off. Leesa also has non-mattress deals, including 25% off select bedding and 20% off bases. You’ll get free shipping, a 100-day trial, and 15-year warranty on any mattress purchase.

We’ve tested nearly every Leesa mattress firsthand (see our Leesa mattress guide for more details) and we love the Leesa Sapira Hybrid — so much so that we named it the top pick in our guide to the best mattresses. It has an average firmness that will appeal to most sleepers, stays cool, and offers impressive motion isolation for couples. During Leesa’s sale, you can take up to $400 off and get two free pillows on the Sapira. Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review for more on what we love about this mattress.

For more savings, the Insider team is scouring the internet for the best remaining Amazon Cyber Monday deals across tech, home, fashion, beauty, health, and more.

Below are the top deals you should act on before the sale ends on December 12.

Shop all Cyber Monday deals from Leesa.

The best Cyber Monday deals from Leesa

Leesa Cyber Monday FAQs

When will the Leesa Cyber Monday sale end?

According to the sale terms on Leesa’s website, the sale will end at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on December 12, 2023. We will track all the prices on Leesa products and update this article when necessary.

Is Leesa worth it?

As Business Insider’s main mattress tester, I’ve tested several Leesa products, which you can read more about in our Leesa mattress guide, and unequivocally can say they are worth it. I’m continually impressed with the quality when testing new Leesa products.

