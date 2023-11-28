3 Palestinians Studying at U.S. Colleges Shot in Vermont

Twitter

Three Palestinian students attending college in the U.S. were shot Saturday night by a silent gunman in Burlington, Vermont—and an advocacy group claims it was a hate crime.

Burlington Police are not going that far but they said in this “charged moment” it’s possible the friends—two of whom are U.S. citizens—were targeted because they are Arab.

“Preliminary investigation has determined that all three were visiting the home of one victim’s relatives in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Chief Jon Murad said in a press release obtained by NBC News.

Read more at The Daily Beast.