    EXCLUSIVE: What the ‘perfect couple’ looks like in every US state: AI imagines the ideal male and female pairs based on thousands of survey answers

    By

    By Stacy Liberatore for Dailymail.com

    Published: 14:04 EST, November 26, 2023 | Updated: 14:04 EST, November 26, 2023

    At first glance, you’d be forgiven for mistaking these people for Love Island’s newest contestants.

    But the glamorous faces are not real, but were invented by artificial intelligence.

    Love experts surveyed thousands of Americans about the qualities they find most attractive in a man and woman, including personal style, hair color, and more.

    They then asked AI to generate an image of what they would look like based on those answers.

    The results actually come from two individual tricks performed by love experts at Shane Co, which generated the ideal boyfriend and girlfriend.

    But now DailyMail.com has combined the results to create the most attractive couple for each state. Due to the way the studies were conducted, it could only be applied to heterosexual couples.

    Results include responses from 4,100 Americans across the country. Due to a lack of respondents, the gallery does not include Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington DC, and Wyoming.

    Shane Co used AI image generator Midjourney to create the portraits, which produce images based on users’ text prompts.

    Women in each state were asked what their ideal partner would be like in terms of hair color, eye color, hairstyle and personal style.

    Men were surveyed about their girlfriends’ perfect hair length, hair color, eye color, hair type, with or without bangs, hair part and style, makeup, personal style, and jewelry style.

    Arizona

    Arkansas

    California

    Colorado

    Connecticut

    Delaware

    Florida

    Georgia

    Hawaii

    Idaho

    Illinois

    Indiana

    Iowa

    Kansas

    Kentucky

    Louisiana

    Maine

    Maryland

    Massachusetts

    Michigan

    Minnesota

    Mississippi

    Missouri

    Nebraska

    Snowfall

    New Hampshire

    New Jersey

    New Mexico

    NY

    North Carolina

    Ohio

    Oklahoma

    Oregon

    Pennsylvania

    Rhode Island

    South Carolina

    Tennessee

    Texas

    Utah

    Virginia

    Washington

    West Virginia

    Wisconsin

