Fox News

A Fox News reporter tried to highlight concerns about Joe Biden’s age by noting that the president has faced questions on the subject—then played a clip of a reporter asking whether he is “too old” for a second term.

What the correspondent, Lucas Tomlinson, failed to note in the package that played on Fox News Sunday was that he is the reporter who shouted that question.

“Mr. President, are you too old to be running for reelection?” he asked in the clip.

Read more at The Daily Beast.