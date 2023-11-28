Away Luggage Cyber Monday sale: 20% off all suitcases

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Away is in the middle of it’s Cyber Week sale, offering 20% off carry-ons and full-sized luggage. The brand rarely has sales this good; last Black Friday only luggage sets were discounted — this year you can save on individual bags during Cyber Monday.

If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve highlighted some of the best Away luggage deals on our favorite products below. The Bigger Carry-On is our staff’s favorite thanks to the little bit of extra space that still meets most airlines carry-one requirements: save 20% during Away’s Cyber Sale.

Away is just one part of the best Cyber Monday luggage deals we’re seeing. We’re collecting the best Cyber Monday deals on our main page, covering all of our bestselling and heavily discounted favorites across style, tech, kitchen, and more.

The best Cyber Monday deals on Away luggage

Away Cyber Monday FAQs

Does Away make the best luggage?

We’ve tested dozens of suitcase brands for our guide to the best luggage, and Away remains a strong editor pick. We particularly like the brand’s bigger carry-on (currently 20% off for Cyber Monday) and named the aluminum version a top pick in our guide to the best carry-on bags. Check out our Away luggage review for more on why love these bags.

What are the most popular Away luggage styles?

Away’s most popular luggage style is its popular Carry-On, known for its durability and thoughtful features like in-bag compression and laundry bag. The brand’s Packing Cubes are also quite popular, with one Insider reporter claiming that they’ve completely changed her packing routine for the better.

Should I get the Flex or regular Away suitcase?

We recommend the Flex for checked bags like the The Medium and The Large, since the expandable feature provides more packing space and still keeps the suitcases within the allowed dimensions for checked luggage. We recommend opting for the non-expandable versions of the brand’s carry-on bags, since the Flex feature can cause the bags to become too big for the overhead space.

Is Away or Monos better?

Both Away and Monos have certain perks, and truthfully, the “better” suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for a more updated design and organizational structure — most notably the suitcases’ front pocket that perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and thoughtful interior design. We’re also rounding up the best Black Friday Monos deals if you’re interested in comparison shopping.

Do Away bags still have a battery?

Away’s Carry-On and Bigger Carry-On bags used to have the option to add on an ejectable battery for charging items on the go. However, in late 2023, the brand redesigned the bags and no longer includes the feature. If you’re interested in a portable battery for travel, check out our guide to the best portable chargers and power banks.

