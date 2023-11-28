Cadiz 0-3 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores AGAIN to cap off comfortable win for Los Blancos after Rodrygo’s brace – with visitors climbing to the top of LaLiga

Jude Bellingham scored his fourteenth Real Madrid goal in the 3-0 win against Cadiz

Jude Bellingham marked his return with a goal as Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga thanks to a 3-0 win over Cadiz.

It was the English midfielder’s eleventh league goal, his fourteenth in all competitions. He scored with the left in the far corner past the unfortunate Conan Ledesma who had already conceded twice against Rodrygo.

The Brazilian forward had returned from international duty with a knee problem and was not on Carlo Ancelotti’s original team sheet, but a stomach problem for Brahim Diaz meant he started the match and scored the opening goal for rampant Madrid.

Bellingham made intelligent runs off the ball to help his teammate get the brace. Rodrygo took full advantage of the space created with two brilliant finishes in the top corner either side of the break.

This was a potential misstep for Real Madrid. They were missing the injured trio Vinicius, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. It meant Luka Modric started a match alongside Toni Kroos for the first time since Madrid’s only defeat this season against Atletico Madrid.

A goal from Jude Bellingham helped Real Madrid to an easy 3-0 win against Cadiz

Bellingham scored his fourteenth goal for the Spanish giants since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer

The old-timers passed Cadiz off the park and with Fede Valverde also performing well despite his international action with Uruguay, Madrid was too much for Caziz.

The home team has now not won in nine games, but they did have their chances. Maxi Gomez missed an open goal after coming off the bench in the second half. And just before half time, Roger Marti came close. When Cadiz did shoot on goal, Andriy Lunin made good saves.

Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is close to fitness but will struggle to dislodge the Ukrainian stopper, who has done well in his absence.

However, Rodrgyo was the star. He scored five goals in the last three games, while only scoring two in the first fifteen games of the season. Ancelotti remained loyal to the 22-year-old and he has repaid it.

Modric limped off midway through the second half and that could be a problem for Madrid in the future in the absence of Camavinga and Tchouameni. But with Bellingham showing no signs of being slowed down by his recent shoulder problem, the Italian coach won’t lose too much sleep on his options.