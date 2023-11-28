2 Men, 2 Women, Found Dead Near North Carolina Homeless Camp; 3 Shot Before Shooter Killed Self, Police Say

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. – Authorities in North Carolina discovered a bloody scene on Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire. Four people were found dead at what appeared to be a makeshift campsite for the homeless, according to law enforcement.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope told WRAL-TV that the crime scene suggested that one person had fatally shot three others before taking their own life.

The bodies of two men and two women were located near a tent situated at the end of a private road, close to Autryville.

As of now, the identities of the deceased have not been disclosed. Pope stated that investigators are actively gathering evidence to piece together the precise sequence of events leading to the shootings.

