Cyber Monday Christmas decor deals: Sales of up to $400 off trees, lights, and ornaments

The holiday season has arrived, and Cyber Monday Christmas tree and decor deals are in full swing marking the ideal time to purchase holiday essentials for your home. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pre-lit tree or stockings for the whole family, they’re probably on sale.

One of our favorite Cyber Monday Christmas decor deals is Balsam Hill’s 50% off sale. The retailer makes our top overall pick for the best artificial Christmas tree, the Balsam Hill 6.5-Foot Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, which is currently $400 off. Balsam Hill also makes several of the best tree skirts, all discounted by at least $50 right now.

Keep an eye on this article through the end of Cyber Monday, November 27, for more great Christmas tree and decor deals. If you’re looking for other deals to carry you through the holidays and beyond, check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for discounts on a broad spectrum of popular products.

Cyber Monday Christmas decor deals at a glance

Amazon: Get up to 46% off Christmas lights, decor, and more

Anthropologie: Take 30% off ornaments, candles, and more

Balsam Hill: Get up to half off artificial trees, stands, and other Christmas decorations

CB2: Up to 60% off holiday items

Cost Plus World Market: 30% off ornaments, wreaths, wrapping paper, and other items

Crate & Barrel: Get up to 60% off stockings, wreaths, ornaments, and more

Food52: 20% off sitewide, 30% off orders over $300

Grandin Road: Save up to 70% off sitewide

Hammacher Schlemmer: Save up to 80% off

King of Christmas: Save up to 50% on artificial trees, garlands, and other accessories

Kirkland’s Home: Deals of up to 50% off plus take an extra 30% off with code CYBER

L.L.Bean: Get 10% off any order when you use promo code GIVEJOY10 at checkout

Lowe’s: Get up to $130 off artificial trees, string lights, inflatable decorations, and more

Michaels: Score up to 70% off trees, Christmas villages, and other products

Paper Source: 15% off sitewide when you use promo code CYBER15 at checkout

Pottery Barn: Get up to half off stockings, tree skirts, and more

Society6: Save up to 70% off artwork, wrapping paper, kitchen goods, and more

Target: Over half off Christmas trees, indoor and outdoor decor, matching pajamas, and more

The Home Depot: Get up to 60% off holiday decor, ornaments, and Christmas trees, including fresh-cut

Wayfair: Up to 50% off seasonal decor, including Hanukkah decor, outdoor decorations, and more

Walmart: Take up to 50% off decorative Christmas pillows, pajamas, mugs, and other items

West Elm: Up to 70% off ornaments, stockings, wreaths, and more

Best Cyber Monday Christmas tree deals today

Our editors have assembled some of the best artificial Christmas trees and found that the top contenders are durable and look almost as good as a real tree when decorated. You can even buy a pre-lit tree from Amazon, for those looking to speed up the decorating process.

Best Cyber Monday Christmas lights deals right now

Whether your decorations are straight from a Hallmark movie or you tend to forget until the last minute, we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas lights including smart lights, projectors, and everything in between.

Best Cyber Monday Christmas decor deals today

While a lush Christmas tree and twinkling lights are a great starting point, you can express your own personal holiday spirit by introducing lively decor elements throughout your home. The best ornaments can take your tree to the next level, but you might also consider light-up displays for tabletops, bookshelves, and mantels.

More Christmas decor ideas

Artificial trees are a sound investment since you’ll cut down on picking up a tree each year, and they are allergy-friendly for people sensitive to pine pollen found in trees. If artificial trees are not your thing, we have compiled a list of the best Christmas tree stands for people who prefer to cut down their own tree or purchase a real one from their favorite tree farm or home improvement store.

The best tabletop Christmas trees are perfect for your bedroom, mantel, or entryway. Miniature trees often come in various colors, materials, and shapes. Stockings are another great space saving decor item. If you have a new family member or want matching ones, Cyber Monday is a great time to snag deals on the best Christmas stockings for you and your family.

