On 11/9/23, an armed suspect was pointing a firearm at several victims’ at 1316 NE 12th St. Oklahoma City Police officers responded and the suspect pointed the gun at officers. MSgt. Daniel Higginbottom fired shots before the suspect took cover. The suspect fired his gun at officers and dropped it. Despite commands to not pick it up again, the suspect picked up the firearm. Higginbottom then fired several shots. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The post WATCH: Video Shows Man Holding People at Gunpoint at Senior Living Facility Before Being Shot and Killed by Officer appeared first on Breaking911.