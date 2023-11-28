Virginia doctor, Siavash Sobhani, who was born in US loses his CITIZENSHIP after applying for new passport because his dad was Iranian diplomat and he wasn’t entitled to claim it

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 61-year-old Virginia doctor, born in the US, has been stripped of his citizenship – all because of his late father’s status as an Iranian diplomat at the time of his birth.

Siavash Sobhani became stateless when he tried to renew his passport in June this year. Officials told him he should never have been granted U.S. citizenship in 1960, according to the Washingtonpost.

The State Department informed him that babies born in the US to parents with diplomatic immunity – which his father enjoyed at the time as an employee of the Iranian embassy – should not automatically acquire citizenship.

Normally, all babies born in the US are given citizenship.

The State Department’s move comes despite the fact that Sobhani is a respected physician with an impressive roster of 3,000 active patients after earning degrees from George Washington University, Boston College and Georgetown Medical School.

He has lived in the US (Virginia and DC) all his life, except for a small part of his childhood when his family moved to Turkey. His brother Rob Sobhani, 63, even ran for Senate in Maryland in 2012.

Sobhani is sad that he cannot live safely in Iran because of his brother’s political ties to the US, and because he himself has spoken out against the government.

“As a member of your parents’ household, you also enjoyed full diplomatic immunity from the jurisdiction of the United States at the time of your birth,” said a State Department letter to Sobhani, seen by the Post.

“As such, you were born outside the jurisdiction of the United States. So you did not acquire American citizenship at birth.”

Sobhani was fooled by the letter – and the shock message prompted him to dig into his family history. He said this has been a challenge as his father is dead and his mother has dementia.

But Sobhani soon discovered that his older brother, who was born in Kansas when their father was a military student, had an illness as an infant that required surgery.

Due to his need for medical care, their father was given a temporary job at the Iranian Embassy to extend their stay in the US until October and November 1961 – the month Sobhani was born at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

They lived in Turkey for several years until returning to DC, where Sobhani attended Georgetown Preparatory School.

Sobhani has written letters to Virginia Senator Mark R Warner and Rep. Gerald E Connolly asking them for help.

His letter said he has “the utmost respect for the laws that govern this country” and noted that he has dedicated his career to helping people in Virginia and the D.C. region.

Sobhani said he has “been directly involved in the care of tens of thousands of lives, currently with an active patient panel of more than 3,000 patients.”

Sobhani has no idea when he will regain his citizenship or whether it is guaranteed

“I can only hope that the impact I have made over the past thirty years in caring for our community of Virginians, your constituents, will carry some weight in your decision to intervene on my behalf,” he noted.

Connolly wrote back to express his condolences and promised to make the case a priority.

“I trust you can imagine how difficult it must be to believe that you have been a citizen of the United States all your life, only to find out that in fact you have not,” Connolly wrote in the letter.

“Our office respectfully requests every consideration to expedite this matter in accordance with U.S. law and regulations.”

But Sobhani has no idea when he will get his citizenship back, or whether it is guaranteed.

The doctor is not the first to lose his citizenship due to his father’s status as a diplomat; a US-born Yemini woman was recently denied citizenship after fleeing to Syria to join ISIS in 2014.

Two years later, after marrying an Australian jihadist and advocating terrorist attacks against civilians in the US, the woman, Hoda Muthana, tried to return after her husband’s death – and remarry and have a child with a Tunisian warrior.

However, in a final farewell act in January 2016, the Obama administration simultaneously revoked Muthana’s passport and citizenship, on the grounds that her father, an ex-Yemeni diplomat, held this position when she was born in 1994.

Before that, an apparent administrative error allowed Muthana, now 28, to go unnoticed, as the termination of her father’s diplomatic status was not officially documented until February 1995.

Muthana’s father, Ahmed Ali Muthana, subsequently filed a federal lawsuit demanding that both his daughter and grandson be immediately granted citizenship and returned to the U.S. — a request that was ultimately denied in 2019 by a judge who ruled that Muthana was not was an American citizen.

Ali Muthana then appealed, which made its way to the DC Circuit Court before being dismissed in 2021.

Another appeal followed, which was quickly dismissed when the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case last year.

In that case, the family took the position that her father’s status as a UN diplomat had ended before her birth, making her an automatic citizen.

Fed could prove otherwise, and she will remain abroad.