Flight Data Recorder Recovered From US Navy Surveillance Plane That Overshot the Runway Near Honolulu

The recovery of the flight data recorder from a U.S. Navy plane that veered off a runway and entered the waters near Honolulu earlier this week marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to safely extract the aircraft.

At Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, the Navy’s Aircraft Mishap Board is conducting an on-site investigation to ascertain the root cause of the incident and identify any contributing factors. In a statement released on Friday, the Navy reported that sailors from a mobile diving and salvage unit successfully retrieved the data recorder on Thursday. Subsequently, a hydrographic survey was conducted to evaluate the structural integrity of the P-8A plane.

The Navy said that the meticulous approach aims to address concerns raised by Kaneohe Bay residents, particularly regarding potential damage to coral reefs and the risk of exposure to fuel or other chemicals in the vicinity,

To mitigate environmental risks, the Navy has strategically placed primary and secondary containment booms around the airplane, along with additional absorbent materials. Specially trained personnel are maintaining a continuous 24-hour monitoring presence in the area.

No injuries were reported among the nine individuals aboard the plane during Monday’s incident at the base. The P-8A aircraft, known for its applications in submarine detection, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering, remains a focal point of military operations.

