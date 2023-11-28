Mitt Romney: I’d Rather Vote Democrat Than for Trump or Vivek

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in an interview released this week he would be “happy” to vote for a Democrat over either Donald Trump or Vivek Ramaswamy in next year’s presidential election.

He made the comment during an appearance on CBS Friday, saying he would be “happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans — maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy],” taking a jab at the businessman and 2024 hopeful, who has been touted as a possible Trump heir.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” Romney told host Norah O’Donnell. “It would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.” He told O’Donnell that he believes a second term for Trump would be “devastating” for the country.

