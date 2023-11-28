The 30 best Apple Cyber Monday 2023 deals on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

We’re rounding up the best Apple Cyber Monday deals, from MacBooks to iPads.

Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, though many of the best deals are already ongoing. We’ve been tracking the best Apple deals over the last few days and we’re happy to report that tons of the biggest discounts from Black Friday are still live. Apple products rarely see these savings, so now is the best time to jump on that new Apple Watch you’ve been eyeing, or those AirPods you want to gift this holiday season.

It’s possible that we might see some extra savings from Apple on Monday, but you don’t need to wait any longer to make your purchase. Below, our editors have compiled the best Apple Cyber Monday deals based on our testing and deal-hunting. For more coverage, check out our main guide to all of the best Cyber Monday deals across the internet.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, we’re also seeing great deals on many other popular Apple products, services, and accessories:

Apple TV 4K 64GB 2nd Generation ($199.00 $179.95 at Amazon)Apple TV+ Monthly Plan ($9.99 $7.99 at Apple) Apple 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter ($59.99 $43.99 at Amazon)Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.0-inch ($199 $119 at Amazon)Apple Magic Keyboard ($99 $79 at Amazon)Apple Gift Card ($100 with a free $15 Amazon credit)

