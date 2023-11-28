Chase Australia star Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and British girlfriend Hayley Palmer reveal huge plans Down Under just months after they began dating

<!–

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and his new girlfriend Hayley Palmer may soon be packing up their house and moving to Australia.

The lovebirds, who began their whirlwind romance earlier this year, are currently in a long-distance relationship while the British presenter, 41, works in London.

However, that could soon change as Hayley revealed she would like to move to Australia to be with the 58-year-old Chase star, reported 7News on Sunday.

‘I would really like to come to Australia. Mark and I talked about it. I’ve been to Sydney and Manly Beach is my favorite,” she told the publication.

‘So I really hope I come out, that would be an absolute dream. I have to put it on my vision board.”

She went on to say that she is a ‘big fan’ of Home and Away, shot in Palm Beach, Sydney.

Meanwhile, Mark currently divides his time between Australia, England and the US as he stars in The Chase Australia and Master Minds, while also living in Rotherham so he can be close to his five-year-old son, who he shares with ex-wife Katie.

As Hayley lives in London, they are currently planning to travel about three hours to see each other when Mark travels to England.

It comes just weeks after Mark said he ‘can’t believe’ he’s dating the entertainment presenter.

The couple opened up about their romance in a joint interview, with Mark adding that he is a ‘very, very lucky man’ to be with her.

Speak with The sun on SundayMark said, “I mean, look at her. I keep finding myself saying, “Wait, we’re actually going out?”

‘I don’t want to make her blush, but fifteen years ago I was a math teacher, I was 29th. I am a very, very happy man.

‘I have the job I was born to do and, in Hayley, someone to share it all with.’

Mark also revealed he visited Portsmouth to meet Hayley’s parents for the first time not too long ago, as well as Suki, her dog.

GB News entertainment reporter Hayley also met Mark’s friends and family, including Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess.