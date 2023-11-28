Radical solution to help millions of struggling Aussies pay off their mortgage after aggressive interest rate rises

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Liberal senator is calling on Australians to be able to put their superannuation into an offset account so they can cope with rising mortgage rates.

The Reserve Bank’s 13 interest rate hikes in 18 months have seen monthly mortgage repayments rise by 69 per cent.

With variable mortgage rates now approaching 7 per cent, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has suggested allowing borrowers to divert money from their superannuation into a bank clearing account.

“Someone with a mortgage in a big city like Sydney could use super as compensation to significantly reduce their interest bill in a way that no other government policy could,” he said. The Australian Financial Review.

Real estate in Sydney is so expensive that someone buying a house at the median price, worth $1.397 million, would have to earn more than $186,000 to qualify for a $1.117 million loan with a 20 percent deposit.

Under Senator Bragg’s proposal, a high-income individual borrower or dual-income couple would be able to divert an average balance of $171,000 in super savings into their offset account.

Banks charge less interest if a variable rate borrower has more money in the offset account.

A Liberal Party backbencher is calling on Australians to be able to put their superannuation into an offset account so they can cope with rising mortgage rates (photo: an auction in Sydney).

With variable mortgage rates now approaching 7 per cent, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has suggested allowing borrowers to divert money from their superannuation into a bank clearing account (stock image).

The Reserve Bank of Australia this month raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point to a 12-year high of 4.35 per cent.

Brendan Rynne, KPMG’s chief economist, said Senator Bragg’s plan would actually lead to more interest rate hikes because borrowers would simply have more money to spend now rather than having to wait until later. be 60 years old.

“All you’re going to see is a stimulative effect and an increase in aggregate demand – that increase in aggregate demand is probably going to keep inflation at higher levels than otherwise,” he said. to the Daily Mail Australia.

“You will then see that the Reserve Bank must necessarily continue to strengthen and tighten its monetary policy to compensate for this higher domestic demand.”

Superannuation returns for balanced funds have generated average annual returns of 6.5 per cent over the past decade, according to data from SuperRatings.

The Commonwealth Bank now charges 6.79 per cent interest to variable rate borrowers with a 20 per cent deposit.

By putting this retirement money into an offset account, to reduce interest payments, an Australian borrower would later forgo potential super returns.

“We know that superannuation generates, over the long term, a return of more than six per cent,” Dr Rynne said.

“What you’ll find is that owners offset long-term returns by putting them in the offset account.”

In 2017, the Coalition allowed Australians to withdraw $15,000 a year from their super, to buy their first home, provided they had made voluntary contributions.

The First Home Super Saver scheme allows you to withdraw a total of $50,000 to fund a mortgage deposit.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government in 2020 also allowed Australians financially hit by Covid lockdowns to withdraw $20,000 in super, in two installments of $10,000.

Senator Bragg was previously policy director of the Financial Services Council, the lobby group for retail super funds.

But apart from a financial emergency, super has only been permitted in retirement since the compulsory employer contributions scheme debuted in 1992 under the Labor regime.

Mandatory employer super contributions rose to 11 percent on July 1 and increase by half a percentage point each year until reaching 12 percent in 2025.

Senator Bragg was previously policy director of the Financial Services Council, the lobby group for retail super funds.

Australia’s average super balance was $170,191 in 2020-21, according to data from the Australian Taxation Office.

The Reserve Bank indicated this month that “further tightening” may be needed to tackle inflation, with the annual level of 5.4 percent for September well above its target of 2 to 3 percent .