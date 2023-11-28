The Only True Revenge for Terrorism Is Achieving Peace

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

I know terror from the inside out, having survived two terrorist attacks. I developed breast cancer from being a first responder at 9/11 and was poisoned by an FSB agent while providing first-hand medical care to Chechens during the Second Chechen War.

My losses were great. I quickly went from a high-achieving psychiatrist—working a 10-hour day seeing patients and running 10 miles during my lunch break—to a sickly immunocompromised bed-ridden patient.

For many years I lived in a liminal space between life and death. But by containing my desire for revenge and focusing on healing, I eventually experienced a spiritual awakening that transported me from the isolation of illness to an expanded sense of interconnectedness that was essential to my recovery.

Read more at The Daily Beast.