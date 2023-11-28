I’m A Celebrity’s Nigel Farage ‘accused of stripping for tactical reasons’ after displaying his naked bottom in the shower and shedding his clothes for a nude bath in the jungle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

NIGEL FARAGE

Claim to fame: Former leader of the UK Independence Party and leader of the Brexit Party.

Phobias: Nobody likes rats and snakes and I’m afraid of everything that has to do with heights.

Biggest misconception you want to dispel?: I have been demonized over the years and so it will be nice to show people that I am not mean.

Role in the camp: Lead in starting lots of campfire discussions.

Besides your family, what will you miss most during your camp?: A beer in the pub and the news.

Best and Worst Features: I hope to cheer people up when they are sad. Worst? I’m impatient and I snore.

Dream camper: As a controversial political media figure, I never mention names… But I look forward to meeting interesting people from all different fields

DANIEL HAROLD

Claim to fame: EastEnders actress.

Phobias: Rats. I hate them!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: I can be a bit idiotic sometimes, but I’m certainly not a ‘dumb blonde’. I want to show that I can face the trials and challenges and stick with them.

Role in the camp: Shoulder to cry on, help others when they feel low in camp.

Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp?: Snacking. I’m a little nibbler and I’m going to miss my morning cup of tea too!

Best and Worst Features: I’d like to think I’ll be good when people are really struggling. However, I don’t do well with boredom, nor am I a morning person.

Dream camper: Ed Sheeran. If he brings his guitar to camp, he can sing for us.

FRED SIRIEIX

Claim to fame: First Dates star.

Phobias: I’m afraid of everything. I’m dying to find out how despicable the food will be!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: I don’t think there is anything there, but I’m looking forward to learning more about myself during my time at camp.

Role in the camp: I will definitely get started on all the jobs. I don’t mind cooking or cleaning the toilets.

Besides your family, what will you miss most during your camp? My bed. It’s super comfortable. I will also miss a cup of coffee in the morning.

Best and Worst Features: I like to have fun, but I snore and I’m impatient!

Dream camper: It will be fun meeting everyone, but I would love to see Dolly Parton, The Rock or Snoop Dog there.

NELLA ROSE

Claim to fame: YouTuber and Catfish British star.

Phobias: I’m afraid of everything!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? I’m a pretty open book.

Role in the camp: Keep morale and humor high.

Besides your family, what will you miss most during your camp? My phone… I’m always on it!

Dream camper: Alison Hammond or Adele.

NICK PICKARD

Claim to fame: Hollyoaks star.

Phobias: I’m a little afraid of the dark. If you go to the House of Horrors on Halloween and things catch your eye, I’m not very good at not being able to see!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: It’ll be fun going into it as me and not my Hollyoaks character.

Role in the camp: Grafter or chef, I’m pretty good at cooking. But I’ve never cooked on fire. Besides family, what will you miss most during your camp: football and my comfort.

Best and Worst Features: I think I am a nice person and a good team player. I’m not lazy, but I do have some bad habits, like picking my nose. My girlfriend tried to teach me to stop!

Dream camper: Sir Alex Ferguson or Neil Warnock.

FRANKIE DETTORI

Claim to familye: Champion jockey

Phobias: I’m not sure because I don’t walk on the roof planks in the middle of the day and I don’t have any snakes or rats in the house!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: No. I’ve been living in the public domain for as long as I can remember, so I hope everyone knows me well.

Role in the camp: To have fun with everyone, I am a cheerful person.

Besides your family, what will you miss most during your camp? Traveling. I’ve spent my whole life in airports and I gotta like it!

Best and Worst Features: I’m outgoing and I’m a fighter. Worst? I can’t sit still and am impatient.

Dream camper: Robbie Williams would be nice.