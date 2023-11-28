Jayson Tatum scores 34, Jaylen Brown 21 in Celtics’ 1113-103 win over Hawks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Celtics were without Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis as they expect the latter to be out for a week.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, drives toward the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. AP Photo/Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were sidelined due to injuries for Boston (13-4). Holiday was out for the second straight game with a sprained right ankle and Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss to Orlando on Friday afternoon. Both were dressed in street clothes and sat on the couch.

Derrick White added 15 points and 11 assists for the Celtics, Sam Hauser scored 12 and Al Horford had 15 rebounds with six points. Tatum added nine rebounds and Brown added seven.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 33 points and seven assists. He is averaging 35.7 points in his last three games, making at least five three-pointers in each game. He continued that streak by going 6-of-16 on three-point attempts on Sunday.

De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 23 for Atlanta.

Boston never trailed and had a 14-point lead on Hauser’s 3 midway through the final quarter.

Brown, who scored all his points in the first half, hit the floor hard in the third quarter, running in for a loose ball and spinning out of control onto the back of Hunter, who tried to duck under him before landing on his back landed. own back.

The Hawks trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter before Bogdanovic ignited a 13-0 run with two of seven threes.

Brown collected a long rebound after a Celtics miss, dribbled through traffic, down the lane and got a tailback over Clint Capela, giving them a 62-48 lead late in the second quarter and drawing a long, loud ovation.

Boston led 69-53 at halftime.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Boston eliminated the Hawks in six games in the opening round of the playoffs last spring.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis will be evaluated “in about a week.” He is not expected to be out for too long.

Young was called for a technical foul early in the first quarter and had 20 points in the first half.

NEXT ONE

Hawks: At the Cavaliers in a regular season tournament game on Tuesday.

Celtics: Host the Bulls in an In-Season Tournament game Tuesday.