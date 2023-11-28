Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    MTG Insists South Carolina Football Fans Love Trump Despite Audible Boos

    MTG Insists South Carolina Football Fans Love Trump Despite Audible Boos

    David Yeazell/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Outspoken MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to Donald Trump’s defense Sunday, after the former president was seen being booed by a large segment of the football fans at South Carolina’s tilt against Clemson over the weekend. It’s the state’s biggest sporting showdown of the year.

    Footage from the historic rivalry game on Saturday was posted across social media, and while Trump fans can still be heard cheering for the 77-year-old, others can be seen visibly booing. Trump was appearing on the home turf of rival 2024 Republican candidate Nikki Haley, who did not attend. Trump was was invited as a guest of Governor Henry McMaster, who has also endorsed him for president.

    He arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium to cheers of “We want Trump! We want Trump,” according to Politico—but as his vehicle pulled up to the venue, a crowd began to boo incessantly around him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

