Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos Says Trump Interview “Put in Doubt the Independence of Our News Department”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Veteran Univision anchor Jorge Ramos has become the latest prominent member of the Hispanic community to criticize the network for its controversial interview with former President Donald Trump, which some consider too friendly.

Ramos wrote in a column on his website on Saturday that Trump’s Nov. 9 conversation with veteran journalist Enrique Acevedo “called into question the independence of our news department and created discomfort and uncertainty within the newsroom.”

“We cannot normalize behavior that threatens democracy and the Hispanic community, or offer Trump an open mic to broadcast his falsehoods and conspiracy theories,” Ramos added. “We need to question and fact-check everything he says and does. That is why it is very dangerous not to confront Trump. And therefore it is our moral obligation to confront him every time there is a journalistic opportunity to do so. But I understand that not everyone agrees, and I am opening the debate here.”

Ramos made headlines during Trump’s first presidential campaign for confronting the then-candidate about his views on Mexican immigrants. Trump said in 2015, as he launched his bid for the presidency, that Mexico was sending “drugs,” “crime” and “rapists” to the United States.

At a press conference later that summer in Iowa, Trump kicked Ramos out after the announcer tried to ask the businessman some questions. Ramos notes in his column that after that much-discussed incident, Trump allowed him back to the press conference and asked him questions. Ramos then confronted the president about his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border and deport undocumented migrants and predicted that Trump would not win the Latino vote.

“It is our job as journalists to question those in power,” Ramos wrote. “That’s what reporters do. That’s what I did in Iowa and what I’ve done with Trump since he announced his first presidential campaign.”

TelevisaUnivision has come under scrutiny in the wake of the interview The Washington Post reported that Democrats were alarmed by the tone of the interview and angry that ads the Biden administration had purchased to run during the interview were canceled at the last minute.

TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis addressed the backlash in a staff memo last Tuesday, saying the company will continue to take a nonpartisan approach to news and highlighting how the Trump interview was the first by a Republican president, former or current, on Univision in 22 years. and that Trump was interviewed because “according to the polls he is the current Republican frontrunner.” Davis said the network has reached out to President Biden for an interview.

Davis added: “Univision is not a tool of any party or organization. Univision is an independent news organization and we are not deterred by partisan interests and agenda-driven advocacy. Our responsibility is to our audience; We are strongly committed to this and remain on track.”

After the Trump interview aired, Univision host Leon Krauze left the company, raising questions about whether his departure, made while Krauze still had time left on his contract, was related to the interview.

And on Monday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus requested a meeting with Davis, expressing concerns about “preventing the spread of mis and disinformation in Latino communities.”

Meanwhile, John Leguizamo has called for a boycott of Univision.