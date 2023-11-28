Dick Smith’s urgent warning for Albanese’s government – as energy minister Chris Bowen rubbishes the idea: ‘Fantasy wrapped in a delusion’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dick Smith says it will be impossible for Australia to run entirely on renewable energy and has urged Anthony Albanese’s government to invest in nuclear power.

The self-made millionaire businessman’s comments come after Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched an extraordinary attack on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s support for nuclear power.

Mr Bowen told the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday that the idea of ​​Australia going nuclear in order to meet Labor’s target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 was a ” fantasy wrapped in an illusion, accompanied by a chimera”.

However, Smith argued that “there is no way we can reduce our carbon emissions without going nuclear.”

“The Liberals support it, but Labor opposes it,” he told Radio 2GB on Monday morning.

“The worst thing they think about is that the country can run entirely on renewable energy.”

Mr Smith described himself as an expert in renewable energy, revealing he owns electric cars which he powers with solar energy from his roof.

Survey Should Australia go nuclear? Yes 338 votes

No 31 votes

But he added: “I can tell you that in a huge country like Australia, it would be impossible to run entirely on renewable energy.”

The business dynamo noted that France gets 70 percent of its energy from nuclear power – which was its energy system’s first shift to electricity in the 1950s.

“We should replace our coal-fired power plants with nuclear plants and move on,” Mr. Smith said.

Mr Bowen on Sunday denied Mr Dutton’s plea for nuclear power, calling it an “attempted diversion”.

He also called Australia’s liberal leader “the country’s leading climate campaigner.”

The idea of ​​a nuclear transition in Australia has long faced community opposition following the Chernobyl, Three Mile Island and Fukushima disasters – despite the country’s significant deposits of uranium, which provides the essential fuel.

However, a Solve the poll released this weekend, revealed that fewer than one in five Australians are opposed to ending the country’s nuclear power moratorium.

Some 49 per cent of Australians supported a review of the nuclear moratorium, while only 18 per cent were opposed and 33 per cent were unsure.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen is pictured with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Mr Bowen used flowery language to describe the idea of ​​Australia going nuclear as a “fantasy”.

Earlier this year, Mr Dutton accused Labor of being “hypnotised” by solar panels and wind turbines, while ignoring the opportunities of nuclear to reduce household energy costs.

“If nuclear power is so expensive, why are more than 50 countries investing in it, including those with economies smaller than Australia? said Mr Dutton in a speech to the Institute of Public Affairs in July.

“Coincidentally, the Minister of Energy is reluctant to mention storage and transport costs when talking about renewable energy being cheaper.”

He added that nuclear power would produce zero emissions and would be a “cheap technology” that would allow the country to emerge from the energy crisis.

Federal Labor aims for the country to reach 82% renewable energy by 2030 – up from around a third currently – to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Last week, the government announced the expansion of a taxpayer-funded capacity investment program for clean energy projects including wind, solar, batteries and hydropower.

The capacity investment program guarantees companies a pre-agreed revenue floor when committing to renewable energy projects, but also allows ratepayers to share in the profits when prices soar.

States can continue to invest in new gas production under their own capacity plans, but not under the federal program.

Mr Bowen said: “Australia, when it comes to climate policy, is like a child who forgot the exam and has to rush home in final term.

“This is what we are doing, and the Albanian government is making up for these 10 years of refusal and delay.”

Asked if there was a cap on how much the government was willing to spend on the transition to renewable energy, Mr Bowen dodged the question.

“When a government enters into trade negotiations or an auction, it is quite common to say that we will not indicate our price expectations,” he said.

“What we are determined to do is maximize the benefit to the taxpayer and keep bidders’ pencils sharp.”

Asked whether households would benefit from lower energy prices this year, Mr Bowen could not guarantee it.

“We face very difficult international circumstances in the energy market, as do all countries and governments around the world,” he said.

“I’m encouraged by some wholesale price movements, very substantial reductions, which will ultimately trickle down to retail bills in due course.”

Wholesale prices were 71 percent lower than 12 months ago, he said.