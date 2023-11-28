Cyber Monday furniture deals: Up to 70% off sofas, desks, dining sets

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in new living room furniture, with savings up to 70% off.
Benchmade Modern
Cyber Monday furniture deals are aplenty, and we’re tracking them right here. Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly dining chairs for holiday hosting or custom seating for a living room refresh, there’s a deal to be found.
If you’re shopping for home office furniture, one of the standout deals is the Flexispot E2 Pro Standing Desk for $170. Its ease of adjustment and large work area made it a top pick in our guide to the best standing desks. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to go custom when it comes to your living room, deputy editor Lauren Savoie recently tried Benchmade Modern, which is offering a rare 20% discount across its site. You can read more about her experience trying a custom sofa in her Benchmade Modern review.
We’re keeping this page updated with the best furniture discounts going right now. For other deals, follow our Cyber Monday deals hub to find all the biggest sales for products in other departments, from tech to mattresses.
Cyber Monday living room furniture deals
Cyber Monday bedroom furniture deals
Cyber Monday dining room furniture deals
Cyber Monday home office furniture deals
Cyber Monday rug deals
The best Cyber Monday furniture sales:
Allform: Up to 20% off home decor with code BLACKFRI20
AllModern: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off with code GET25
Amazon: Up to 56% off furniture from Sauder, Amazon brands, Ashley Furniture, and more
Anthropologie: 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off all sale items
Article: Up to 30% off across more than 600 products
Ballard Designs: Up to 75% off sitewide
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off across the site, including up to 40% off Christmas trees
Benchmade Modern: 20% off custom couches and furniture
Burke Decor: 30% off the Core Collection with code ONYX, or 35% off orders over $5000 with code SABLE
Burrow: 20% off purchases up to $1,199, $500 off $2,000 and up, $750 off $3,000 and up, $1,000 off $4,000 and up, $1,500 off $6,000 and up with code BF2023
Chairish: During the 12 Days of Chairish, save up to half-off more than 500,000 vintage and contemporary pieces
The Citizenry: Up to 35% off sitewide, including 10% off furniture
CB2: Up to 40% on bestsellers, plus up to 60% off clearance
Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off furniture, decor, and kitchen appliances
Design Within Reach: 25% off Herman Miller, Knoll, DWR Collection, HAY, Muuto, Gubi, Sarah Ellison, and Audo, plus 20% off everything else through November 28, including the cult-famous Eames Chair
Floyd Home: Up to 30% off popular seating options
Frontgate: Up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping on holiday products
Homebody: Up to 25% off sofas
Home Depot: Up to 70% off furniture
Houzz: Up to 80% off rugs, dining chairs, and sofas
Ikea: Up to 50% off comforters, holiday decor, and dressers
Industry West: 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30
The Inside: 25% off customizable furniture
Joybird: 35% off sitewide, plus select bestselling styles are on sale up to 45% off with QuickShip options available
Lulu & Georgia: 25% off sitewide
Macy’s: Up to 50% off furniture
One Kings Lane: Up to 40% off furniture, lighting, decor, and more
Outer: Up to 30% off sitewide
Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off holiday decorations, bedding, and more
Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with select styles 25% off with code BF23AFF
RugsUSA: Take an extra 25% off your rug purchase
Sabai: Up to 25% off on Sabai’s sustainable sofa designs
Serena & Lily: Up to 40% off select items
Sixpenny: 20% off sitewide on Sixpenny’s only sale of the year with code CORNUCOPIA
Target: Up to 40% off select furniture. Target also offers a price match guarantee on items if the price drops from when you purchased it between October 22 and December 24 so you’ll always get the best price.
Urban Outfitters: 40% off sitewide
Walmart: Save on furniture for every room in your house
Wayfair: Up to 70% off of select home items like living room seating, dining furniture, and more
West Elm: Up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, rugs, bedding, kitchenware and more
World Market: Save up to 30% on furniture and decor