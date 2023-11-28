Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Cyber Monday furniture deals: Up to 70% off sofas, desks, dining sets

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Cyber Monday furniture deals: Up to 70% off sofas, desks, dining sets

    When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

    Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in new living room furniture, with savings up to 70% off.

    Benchmade Modern

    Cyber Monday furniture deals are aplenty, and we’re tracking them right here. Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly dining chairs for holiday hosting or custom seating for a living room refresh, there’s a deal to be found. 

    If you’re shopping for home office furniture, one of the standout deals is the Flexispot E2 Pro Standing Desk for $170. Its ease of adjustment and large work area made it a top pick in our guide to the best standing desks. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to go custom when it comes to your living room, deputy editor Lauren Savoie recently tried Benchmade Modern, which is offering a rare 20% discount across its site. You can read more about her experience trying a custom sofa in her Benchmade Modern review

    We’re keeping this page updated with the best furniture discounts going right now. For other deals, follow our Cyber Monday deals hub to find all the biggest sales for products in other departments, from tech to mattresses.

    Cyber Monday living room furniture deals

    Cyber Monday bedroom furniture deals

    Cyber Monday dining room furniture deals

    Cyber Monday home office furniture deals

    Cyber Monday rug deals

    The best Cyber Monday furniture sales:

    Allform: Up to 20% off home decor with code BLACKFRI20
    AllModern: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off with code GET25
    Amazon: Up to 56% off furniture from Sauder, Amazon brands, Ashley Furniture, and more
    Anthropologie: 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off all sale items
    Article: Up to 30% off across more than 600 products
    Ballard Designs: Up to 75% off sitewide
    Bed, Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off across the site, including up to 40% off Christmas trees
    Benchmade Modern: 20% off custom couches and furniture
    Burke Decor: 30% off the Core Collection with code ONYX, or 35% off orders over $5000 with code SABLE
    Burrow: 20% off purchases up to $1,199, $500 off $2,000 and up, $750 off $3,000 and up, $1,000 off $4,000 and up, $1,500 off $6,000 and up with code BF2023
    Chairish: During the 12 Days of Chairish, save up to half-off more than 500,000 vintage and contemporary pieces
    The Citizenry: Up to 35% off sitewide, including 10% off furniture
    CB2: Up to 40% on bestsellers, plus up to 60% off clearance
    Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off furniture, decor, and kitchen appliances
    Design Within Reach: 25% off Herman Miller, Knoll, DWR Collection, HAY, Muuto, Gubi, Sarah Ellison, and Audo, plus 20% off everything else through November 28, including the cult-famous Eames Chair 
    Floyd Home: Up to 30% off popular seating options
    Frontgate: Up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping on holiday products
    Homebody: Up to 25% off sofas
    Home Depot: Up to 70% off furniture
    Houzz: Up to 80% off rugs, dining chairs, and sofas
    Ikea: Up to 50% off comforters, holiday decor, and dressers
    Industry West: 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30
    The Inside: 25% off customizable furniture
    Joybird: 35% off sitewide, plus select bestselling styles are on sale up to 45% off with QuickShip options available 
    Lulu & Georgia: 25% off sitewide
    Macy’s: Up to 50% off furniture
    One Kings Lane: Up to 40% off furniture, lighting, decor, and more
    Outer: Up to 30% off sitewide
    Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off holiday decorations, bedding, and more
    Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with select styles 25% off with code BF23AFF
    RugsUSA: Take an extra 25% off your rug purchase
    Sabai: Up to 25% off on Sabai’s sustainable sofa designs
    Serena & Lily: Up to 40% off select items
    Sixpenny: 20% off sitewide on Sixpenny’s only sale of the year with code CORNUCOPIA
    Target: Up to 40% off select furniture. Target also offers a price match guarantee on items if the price drops from when you purchased it between October 22 and December 24 so you’ll always get the best price.
    Urban Outfitters: 40% off sitewide
    Walmart: Save on furniture for every room in your house
    Wayfair: Up to 70% off of select home items like living room seating, dining furniture, and more
    West Elm: Up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, rugs, bedding, kitchenware and more
    World Market: Save up to 30% on furniture and decor

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy