Cyber Monday furniture deals: Up to 70% off sofas, desks, dining sets

Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in new living room furniture, with savings up to 70% off.

Cyber Monday furniture deals are aplenty, and we’re tracking them right here. Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly dining chairs for holiday hosting or custom seating for a living room refresh, there’s a deal to be found.

If you’re shopping for home office furniture, one of the standout deals is the Flexispot E2 Pro Standing Desk for $170. Its ease of adjustment and large work area made it a top pick in our guide to the best standing desks. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to go custom when it comes to your living room, deputy editor Lauren Savoie recently tried Benchmade Modern, which is offering a rare 20% discount across its site. You can read more about her experience trying a custom sofa in her Benchmade Modern review.

We’re keeping this page updated with the best furniture discounts going right now. For other deals, follow our Cyber Monday deals hub to find all the biggest sales for products in other departments, from tech to mattresses.

Allform: Up to 20% off home decor with code BLACKFRI20

AllModern: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off with code GET25

Amazon: Up to 56% off furniture from Sauder, Amazon brands, Ashley Furniture, and more

Anthropologie: 30% off sitewide plus an extra 50% off all sale items

Article: Up to 30% off across more than 600 products

Ballard Designs: Up to 75% off sitewide

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off across the site, including up to 40% off Christmas trees

Benchmade Modern: 20% off custom couches and furniture

Burke Decor: 30% off the Core Collection with code ONYX, or 35% off orders over $5000 with code SABLE

Burrow: 20% off purchases up to $1,199, $500 off $2,000 and up, $750 off $3,000 and up, $1,000 off $4,000 and up, $1,500 off $6,000 and up with code BF2023

Chairish: During the 12 Days of Chairish, save up to half-off more than 500,000 vintage and contemporary pieces

The Citizenry: Up to 35% off sitewide, including 10% off furniture

CB2: Up to 40% on bestsellers, plus up to 60% off clearance

Crate & Barrel: Up to 30% off furniture, decor, and kitchen appliances

Design Within Reach: 25% off Herman Miller, Knoll, DWR Collection, HAY, Muuto, Gubi, Sarah Ellison, and Audo, plus 20% off everything else through November 28, including the cult-famous Eames Chair

Floyd Home: Up to 30% off popular seating options

Frontgate: Up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping on holiday products

Homebody: Up to 25% off sofas

Home Depot: Up to 70% off furniture

Houzz: Up to 80% off rugs, dining chairs, and sofas

Ikea: Up to 50% off comforters, holiday decor, and dressers

Industry West: 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30

The Inside: 25% off customizable furniture

Joybird: 35% off sitewide, plus select bestselling styles are on sale up to 45% off with QuickShip options available

Lulu & Georgia: 25% off sitewide

Macy’s: Up to 50% off furniture

One Kings Lane: Up to 40% off furniture, lighting, decor, and more

Outer: Up to 30% off sitewide

Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off holiday decorations, bedding, and more

Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with select styles 25% off with code BF23AFF

RugsUSA: Take an extra 25% off your rug purchase

Sabai: Up to 25% off on Sabai’s sustainable sofa designs

Serena & Lily: Up to 40% off select items

Sixpenny: 20% off sitewide on Sixpenny’s only sale of the year with code CORNUCOPIA

Target: Up to 40% off select furniture. Target also offers a price match guarantee on items if the price drops from when you purchased it between October 22 and December 24 so you’ll always get the best price.

Urban Outfitters: 40% off sitewide

Walmart: Save on furniture for every room in your house

Wayfair: Up to 70% off of select home items like living room seating, dining furniture, and more

West Elm: Up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, rugs, bedding, kitchenware and more

World Market: Save up to 30% on furniture and decor

