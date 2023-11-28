In dispensing The Pez, Labor hard heads fear Mike Pezzullo leaves knowing where the bodies are buried

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mike Pezzullo took his first steps into politics as an adviser to Labor Foreign Minister Gareth Evans in the early 1990s.

On Monday, the party that hired him demonstrated just how suddenly fortunes can change in Canberra, handing out “the Pez” via a brief statement issued by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Earlier today, the Governor General in Council terminated the appointment of Michael Pezzullo as Secretary of the Department of the Interior,” Albanese revealed in a decision widely anticipated for weeks.

“This action was based on a recommendation made to me by the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Australian Public Service Commissioner, following an independent investigation.”

That investigation, led by Lynette Briggs, produced numerous findings against the man who, until recently, was arguably Canberra’s most powerful, most controversial and yet indestructible bureaucrat.

In September, the government asked Pezzullo to step down as secretary, launching an investigation into a series of text messages he exchanged with Liberal Party intermediary Scott Briggs, which were leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald and at The Age.

Among 14 apparent breaches of the public service code of conduct; was using his “duty, status, or authority to seek to obtain a benefit or advantage for himself” and was not “acting apolitically in his employment.”

Mike Pezzullo was acting Secretary of Defense in July 2007. (Department of Defense: David Pang)

Over the past decade, the former acting defense secretary demonstrated unwavering determination to build the mega Home Office, whose prime minister was Peter Dutton, now head of the opposition.

Mr Pezzullo also helped establish the Australian Border Force, which would become a highly visible arm of the Coalition government’s efforts to deter unauthorized arrivals.

When he was elected last year, Albanese’s government resisted internal calls to fire Pezzullo, who earned more than $930,000 a year, but his department’s vast portfolio of responsibilities was reduced – with the return of the Australian Federal Police to the Department of the Attorney General.

Since September, the department has been led by experienced civil servant Stephanie Foster, but it continues to struggle with numerous headaches on several fronts, including the recent High Court decision to end the indefinite detention of asylum seekers .

Other crises, such as evidence of widespread corruption of Australia’s visa system by migration agents and human trafficking operations carried out by organized crime figures, emerged earlier in the term by Pezzullo, which started in 2017.

Mike Pezzullo has long dominated Australian politics. (ABC News: Nick Haggarty)

Critics of Pezzullo also pointed to his department’s mishandling of multimillion-dollar immigration detention contracts, and his now-infamous “drums of war” warning to staff in 2021.

Before the creation of the Home Office, Pezzullo had also been implicated in the botched 2015 “Operation Fortitude” visa crackdown in Melbourne, where critics accused police and immigration officials of relying on profiling racial.

In a message to staff Monday morning, the current acting head of Home Affairs confirmed to her colleagues that “I have been asked by Minister (Clare) O’Neil to continue serving as Secretary until such time as ‘a permanent appointment be found’.

Foster, who helpfully included a link to the findings against Pezzullo in her email to the entire staff, is considered the favorite to take over the powerful but struggling organization.

Before firing Pezzullo, less than a year before his term expired, Labor also quietly changed regulations that would have given the powerful bureaucrat a more generous severance package.

The party also decided to announce his dismissal via a press release, issued 30 minutes after Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil held a press conference in Canberra, during which there was no indication of the future of Pezzullo was given.

Mike Pezzullo has maintained a disciplined silence for weeks and his next moves are unclear, but those close to the former secretary say he maintains he did nothing that warrants his immediate dismissal.

Mike Pezzullo was one of the principal architects of the Department of the Interior. (ABC News: Nick Haggarty)

For Labor hard-liners, Pezzullo’s presence had often been seen as an uncomfortable necessity; a force of nature that could help keep doubts about the party’s management of national security away from the headlines.

Today, those same Labor figures are nervously waiting to see whether he will lash out against his former political masters.

They appreciate it only too much: the Canberra veteran “knows where all the bodies are buried”.