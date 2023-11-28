Ravens WR Zay Flowers lives up to his name by celebrating his TD against the Chargers with a bouquet toss… but Lamar Jackson doesn’t seem too impressed!

The 23-year-old celebrated his victory with teammates early in the second quarter

His catch gave Baltimore its first lead of the evening after trailing 0-3 at SoFi in LA

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ravens’ Zay Flowers lived up to his last name while celebrating a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The 23-year-old rookie was on the receiving end of a 10-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson that gave Baltimore the lead at SoFi Stadium with just over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter after a 0-3 tie. disadvantage. in the first.

He then motioned for his teammates to stay behind him as he threw the football over his head and pretended to offer them a bouquet of flowers.

Unlike single bridesmaids, none of the Ravens players fought each other to catch the pigskin, although fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman got down on one knee to join in on Flowers’ festivities.

Sideline footage showed Flowers talking to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he gestured with his hands an explanation of his celebration, though Baltimore’s signal caller didn’t seem too impressed with what he was listening to.

Ravens’ Zay Flowers celebrates after scoring his second-ever career TD against the Chargers

Flowers celebrates his TD catch with wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the second quarter

“This is absolutely hilarious,” said Jason Garrett, the game’s play-by-play announcer on NBC. ‘As a coach you always want your players to interact with each other.’

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, also shared their thoughts on Flowers’ creative celebration.

“The party will be accompanied by a little cruise,” one person tweeted, referring to the honeymoon phase of a married couple’s relationship.

“Too funny, another one,” said another.

Flowers, 23, is in his first season with the Ravens after signing a $14 million contract this summer

Another fan teased that Jackson was probably thinking, “I’m not throwing the ball at you again,” as Flowers explained his celebration to him on the sidelines.

In the eleven games played so far this season, Flowers has been on the receiving end of 53 of 72 targets for 588 yards.

In June, he signed a four-year, $14 million rookie contract, fully guaranteed, after being selected as the 22nd overall pick of this year’s draft less than two months earlier.

In Week 6, in the NFL game in London, Flowers scored his first league touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the Ravens’ 24–16 victory.