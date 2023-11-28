Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Family of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died Before Show Spotted at Concert

    Family of Taylor Swift Fan Who Died Before Show Spotted at Concert

    Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    The family of the Taylor Swift fan who died before a show on the singer’s Eras tour earlier this month was spotted at a concert during Swift’s last stop in São Paulo on Sunday.

    The family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado were personally invited by Swift, a source told People, and watched the show from a VIP tent, according to footage posted on social media.

    The 23-year-old died Nov. 17 after feeling unwell and fainting at the venue. She was transferred to a local hospital, where she passed away.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

