Linda Evangelista Says She Doesn’t “Blame” Herself After CoolSculpting Ordeal

After settling her lawsuit against CoolSculpting, which she claims left her “brutally disfigured” and undergoing a lot of therapy, Linda Evangelista says she no longer blames herself for the ordeal that left her “unrecognizable” and depressed when she developed paradoxical fatty hyperplasia developed. PAH), which is said to be a rare but serious side effect of CoolSculpting’s fat freezing process.

“I don’t blame myself anymore. I am no longer hard on myself,” says Evangelista tells the British publication The times. “And what people think about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I now know that I did nothing wrong. For a long time I thought so. I’m not completely rid of it, but I’m working hard to get rid of the guilt and shame. And I won’t let it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I had known how much people cared.”

Yet she doesn’t look in the mirror, she says.

“My son sometimes says to me: ‘You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin.’ And I’m like, what? But life is better without mirrors,” she says The times.

Evangelista went public with her experience with CoolSculpting in September 2021 and shared why it hadn’t worked for her.

“The reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised,” she wrote on Instagram, saying the potential fat reduction process increased fat cells and “permanently disfigured me , even after undergoing two painful treatments.” , failed, corrective operations. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable’.”

After Evangelista claimed she had developed PAH, her attorney shared the following statement: “Remarkably, Zeltiq’s marketing materials and the CoolSculpting website did not mention the risk of PAH until after Ms. Evangelista had undergone the procedures.”

In 2022, she announced that she had settled the lawsuit with CoolSculpting, the terms of which were not made public.

Since the lawsuit, Evangelista returned to modeling and fronted a campaign for Fendi to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fashion brand’s baguette. And she appeared in Apple TV+’s The supermodels, which chronicles the rise to power of Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. In the docuseries, Evangelista also made headlines when she revealed she was in an “abusive relationship” while reflecting on her time with former husband Elite Model Management director Gérald Marie.