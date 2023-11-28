EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden looks stunning in a sexy gold slip as she playfully blows bubbles from a bath during her latest festive TV advert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amanda Holden looked stunning as she donned a sexy gold slip dress as she posed for Baylis & Harding’s new Christmas advert, which was shared exclusively with MailOnline on Monday.

The TV personality, 52, showed off her amazing figure in the satin number and a matching robe which she wore off one shoulder.

She was all smiles as she pulled her long blonde locks into a ponytail as she made herself a luxurious bubble bath.

Amanda, who was announced last month as Christmas ambassador for Britain’s number one toiletry brand, was seen playfully blowing bubbles in the video.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge then took a seat at her dressing room table for glamour for a festive evening full of entertainment.

She put on a very leggy display as she changedto a beautiful red strapless dress with a daring thigh-high slit.

The radio host pulled her body up in a pair of sky-high silver dazzling heels as she twirled around and showed off the dress.

Amanda let her long blonde locks fall into perfect waves and applied a touch of bold red lipstick as she flashed her beautiful smile at the camera.

She then received a gift set containing all her favorite products from the brand in the 30-second TV advert, which was set to Jessie J’s song Man With The Bag.

Amanda said she had “so much fun” creating the ad and needed no encouragement to get into the festive spirit early.

She said: ‘I really look forward to Christmas every year and being part of Baylis & Harding’s Merry Christmas campaign makes me feel like the fairy at the top of the tree!

‘Making the TV ad was so much fun and, not that I needed any encouragement, I got into the party spirit early!

‘I love Baylis & Harding products in my home and as their Christmas ambassador I know that receiving a gift set from them this year will be a perfect stocking stuffer for everyone you love, you can’t go wrong!’

Tania Slater, co-founder of Baylis & Harding added: ‘This year for us – like every year – Christmas is all about joy and spending time with loved ones and it’s no surprise that it’s one of our favorite times of year.

‘Our TV advert, featuring Amanda as our Christmas ambassador, has been created to capture the feeling of joy and excitement about spending time with family and friends and shows Amanda getting ready to entertain in style!

‘She looks stunning in the TV advert and her stunning red dress is sure to be a hit with viewers when it airs and we can’t wait to see what people think!’

It comes after Amanda stepped out in little to nothing at Global Radio’s Make Some Noise charity gala at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square last week.

The Heart FM breakfast radio host took to Instagram to show off her daring looks in a slew of photos, as she showed off a glimpse of her lingerie in a semi-sheer dress.

She donned a sexy long-sleeved ensemble and opted to leave the zipper open to show off her ample cleavage.

Her unusually fitted, detailed cutouts reveal her hips, legs and torso, while she shows off her black lingerie through the garment.

Earlier in the day, Amanda went braless as she showed off her stylish look while working at the Heart FM studios.

The Gala event raises money for Global’s Make Some Noise charity to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families in the UK.

Earlier this month, Amanda undertook many grueling challenges in a bid to raise money for charity.

The presenter really proved herself for the cause when she also jumped 4,000 meters out of a plane and climbed Blackpool Tower while presenting her breakfast show.

Five days in a row, Amanda and her co-host Ashley Roberts faced five challenges for The Heart charity called Race Against Time.

As if things couldn’t get any tougher, the duo had just one hour to complete each challenge, which also involved sailing across the Thames in a yellow kayak.

And I joined the Wings Parachute Display Team for the tandem jump, which specializes in epic aerial displays – and Amanda’s was just as fascinating.