Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker dies aged 64 with grieving bandmates saying they’re ‘devastated and gutted’

Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker has died at the age of 64.

The band confirmed the news with a statement: ‘It is with extreme sadness that we confirm that on November 26, 2023 at 6:30 am in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away following a stroke. by family.

‘We are devastated. Rest in peace brother.’

Blabbermouth reports that Geordie’s friend Luca Signorelli was the first to break the news, writing on social media: ‘This morning I received a phone call informing me that Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker had passed away a few hours ago in Prague, following a massive stroke last year . Friday…

“I can’t even remember a time when Geordie was around that was awkward or boring. Geordie had a reputation for being rude and sometimes short with people who tried to approach him, but the reality is that he didn’t want to waste his time with people he didn’t like. And ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ for Geordie was entirely a matter of instinct.”

RIP: Killing Joke guitarist Geordie Walker has died at the age of 64 (photo in 2019)

Band: Geordie and Jaz Coleman (right) were the only regular members of Killing Joke (pictured with Paul Ferguson)

The band’s drummer, Martin Adkins, later paid tribute by posting a clip of their supergroup that they were both part of.

Alongside the video for The Damage Manuel’s Laugh Track, Martin shared: ‘Gutted’, later confirming in the comments: ‘Geordie passed.’

Martin later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the same video with the caption: ‘#GodBless Geordie Walker’.

Geordie and Jaz Coleman were the only regular members of Killing Joke.

He joined the group in 1979 after responding to an ad he saw in Melody Maker that read, “Want to be part of the Killing Joke? We mean it dude.

‘Total exploitation, total publicity, total anonymity. Bass and lead wanted.’

He previously said about his work in the rock band: ‘I thought it sounded nice, it looked quite serious, fanatical, I don’t know what it was, but it clicked with me.

“So I went to this guy (Jaz) and immediately started discussing with him about his taste in music and whatever, and I kept in touch and kept bugging them for some reason.

“I think it was the intensity of the argument that I liked.”

Killing Joke released its self-titled debut album in 1980 and has released fifteen more albums.

In March last year the band released a new EP, Lord Of Chaos, their first new material in seven years.