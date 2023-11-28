Cyber Monday Meta Quest 3 and Oculus Quest 2 deals: Save up to $100 on VR headset bundles

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Meta Quest VR headsets are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.

Meta

If you’ve been holding out for the perfect opportunity to purchase a VR headset, now is the time. Thanks to these Cyber Monday Meta Quest 3 and Oculus Quest 2 deals, you can save big on the jump to virtual reality. If you were checking around last night, you might have noticed a lot of the earlier quest deals seemed to have expired. We’re happy to report they’re all back in action today, though, and are amongst the best offers we’ve included in our Cyber Monday deals roundup.

Meta Quest headsets don’t often get discounts, but you have until midnight to bag several promotions on Meta Quest 2 (still popularly known as the Oculus Quest 2) bundles at different retailers. We think Amazon’s offer is the best. The deal lets you save $50 on the headset and get an extra $50 Amazon digital credit with code META50. That means you’re getting $100 in total savings. After you check out, you can use the credit to buy anything on Amazon, including Quest 2 accessories like this handy strap that’s also on sale. If that version of the Quest 2 bundle sells out, There’s an alternate Amazon listing here with a $50 gift card (no coupon required).

The Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals we’re seeing aren’t as big, but there are still some worthwhile promos. Depending on what retailer you choose, you can either get a $15 Meta gift card or a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And if you’re looking for more savings across other product categories at Amazon, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday Amazon deals.

The best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals right now

Quest 2 accessories on sale right now

If you’re picking up a new Quest 2 headset, we recommend considering some accessories that are also seeing some great discounts. Official Meta accessories are typically much more expensive than third-party options, so these deals offer a fantastic chance to save. Here are a few Quest 2 accessory deals you should check out:

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap ($59.99 $29.99 at Amazon)Logitech Chorus Off-Ear Speakers for Meta Quest 2 ($99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy)

The best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals today

Check out more Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals: Amazon | Walmart

Read the original article on Business Insider