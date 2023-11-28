Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood scores superb goal for Getafe against Almeria amid suggestions the Spanish side want to sign him permanently

Mason Greenwood scored an excellent goal in Getafe’s win against Almeria

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood scored a fantastic goal for Getafe in their 2-1 win at home to Almeria on Saturday.

Greenwood cut into the infield from the right flank and then found the back of the net with a powerful effort from just outside the area.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances for Getafe in all competitions.

Former United player Largie Ramazani had given Almeria the lead, but Greenwood equalized and Borja Mayoral scored the decisive goal for Getafe just before half-time.

Getafe currently sit eighth in LaLiga and have gone nine games without defeat in all competitions, although six of those games have been draws.

The Spanish club are reportedly interested in extending Greenwood’s stay by agreeing a longer loan deal or signing him permanently.

Greenwood was arrested and suspended by United on full pay in January 2022 after allegations of alleged rape and assault were made against him.

Those charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February this year after ‘key witnesses’ withdrew their involvement.

In August, after conducting a lengthy internal investigation, the club decided he would not play for them as they prioritized the “well-being, wishes and perspective” of his alleged victim, promising all parties, including Greenwood , to help with ‘the reconstruction’.

A product of United’s academy, Greenwood has made 129 appearances for the club and scored 35 goals.