NNA – Numerous Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region will remain closed to pupils on Monday after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

The 27 schools, which the organising authority decided to close quot;in strict compliance with the precautionary principlequot;, are being inspected by the police with further information expected throughout the day.–Reutersnbsp;

