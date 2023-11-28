Matt Gaetz Is Miraculously More Hated Than Ever in Congress

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In this unsettled moment on Capitol Hill, truth is relative, chaos reigns, and virtually nothing is for certain.

Except one thing: No member walking the halls of Congress is more hated than Matt Gaetz.

Over a month after he orchestrated the rebellion that ousted Kevin McCarthy from the speakership—and nearly three years after the FBI began investigating him for allegedly sex-trafficking a 17-year-old—the Republican congressman from Florida has become so much more among his colleagues than merely persona non grata.

Read more at The Daily Beast.