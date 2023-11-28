Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The Bidens return to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Nantucket with family. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene the first meeting of his Supply Chain Resilience Council on Monday, using the event to announce 30 actions to improve access to medicines and needed economic data and other programs related to improve the production and shipping of goods.

“We are committed to continuing to work to lower prices for American consumers and ensure the resilience of our supply chains for the future,” said Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council and co-chair of the new supply chain. council.

The announcement comes after supply chain issues fueled higher inflation as the United States recovered from the pandemic in 2021. While consumer prices have fallen from last year’s peaks, polls show inflation remains a political challenge for Biden at the 2024 presidential elections.

Among the 30 new actions, Biden will use the Defense Production Act to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to invest in domestic production of needed drugs deemed critical to national security. The Cabinet agency has allocated $35 million to invest in the production of materials for injectable drugs.

The federal government will also improve its ability to monitor supply chains through interagency data sharing. The Department of Commerce has developed new tools to assess supply chain risks and is working with the Department of Energy on the supply of renewable energy sources. Shipping companies are beginning to use new Department of Transportation data sources on freight logistics.

In addition to Brainard, the council will be co-chaired by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Other members include the heads of Cabinet departments, the U.S. Trade Representative, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and the directors of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.