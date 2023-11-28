Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    EU Foreign Minister calls for a ‘permanent’ truce in Gaza

    Nov 27, 2023

    NNA – High Representative of the European Union for Foreignnbsp; Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on Monday called for an extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which entered its fourth and final day on Monday, to work towards a quot;political solutionquot; to the conflict.

    Borrell emphasized during the opening of a meeting for the quot;Union for the Mediterraneanquot; forum in Barcelona that this truce, which he described as a quot;significant first step,quot; quot;must be extendedquot; and transformed into a quot;permanent truce to allow for work on a political solution.quot;–AFP

