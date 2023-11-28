Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Winter Storm Causes Power Outages, Road Closures in Ukraine

    Nov 27, 2023

    NNA – A severe snowstorm bringing strong winds blanketed Ukraine on Monday, leaving more than 2,000 settlements across 16 regions without power and more than a dozen motorways closed to vehicles, authorities said.

    The extreme weather comes as tens of thousands of troops man front-line positions in the 21-month-old war with Russia and amid fears Moscow could target the power grid with air strikes this winter.

    At least 1,370 cargo trucks were stuck and 840 cars had to be towed away amid snow drifts that in some places were two meters (6.56 ft) high, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messenger.–Reutersnbsp;

