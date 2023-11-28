Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Anger as New Zealand Ditches World-First ‘Generational’ Smoking Ban

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , ,
    Anger as New Zealand Ditches World-First ‘Generational’ Smoking Ban

    David Rowland/Reuters

    It was the kind of bold public health measure praised and copied around the world: a lifelong smoking ban that would prevent future generations from ever getting addicted to nicotine.

    But New Zealand’s new business-friendly right-wing government has decided to scrap the world-leading measure because it wants to increase tax revenues from the sale of cigarettes.

    The decision by the newly installed coalition has shocked and angered health campaigners, with one leading academic, Boyd Swinburn, professor of global health at the University of Auckland, saying New Zealand had gone from “hero to zero” with the decision—and others warning that it would cost thousands of lives, especially in the indigenous Maori community.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy