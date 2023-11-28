Boy, 5, and his mother, Hanoi Peralta, are found stabbed to death inside their Bronx apartment while his father, Jonathan Rivera, is discovered dead in the lobby as police investigate triple homicide

The bodies were found in an apartment building at 674 East 136th Street in Mott Haven.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A five-year-old boy and his parents were found stabbed to death in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

The bodies of Jonathan Rivera, 38, Hanoi Peralta, 33, and Kayden Rivera, 5, were found at 8 a.m. in an apartment building at 674 East 136th Street in Mott Haven.

Mr. Rivera was discovered in the hallway, covered in blood and with several stab wounds.

While Ms. Peralta and Kayden were found dead in their first-floor apartment in the same building.

Neighbor Paulette Williams said: “I heard people talking about how they heard loud fighting and arguing, and then it stopped – and then they found out they were dead,” she added.

The bodies of Jonathan Rivera, 38, Hanoi Peralta, 33, and Kayden Rivera, 5, were found Sunday morning

They were found at 8 a.m. at an apartment complex at 674 East 136th Street in Mott Haven (photo)

Police have cordoned off the area outside the building

Hours after the grisly discovery was made, the former building superintendent fondly reminisced about his interactions with Kayden while going to and from school.

“I play with him every day,” Jose Torres said. “That’s my little friend right there.”

Torres, 60, believes the family moved into the building about five years ago.

“They always go out together,” he said. “I’ve never had any problems with any of them.”

Police presence on site

Dahan Ali has a delicatessen in the building and knows all the victims. He said: ‘I used to see her every morning at 7.30am. When I came, she was taking her son to school, with her son every morning.”

People who live in the building say the family kept to themselves and never saw any problems between the couple and their son.

Mrs Ali continued: ‘Beautiful boy, very sweet. I saw the day before yesterday at home, he took a cookie, I said: ‘Where is your father?’ He said outside.’

The medical examiner determined the cause of death as homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.