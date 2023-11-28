Iran Urges Permanent Truce To Stop Israeli ‘Crimes’ In Gaza

NNA – Iran on Monday called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to stop Israel#39;s quot;crimesquot; in the territory as the trucenbsp;between Israel and Hamas entered its final day.

With the four-day truce is approaching its scheduled end early Tuesday, Hamas has said it is willing to extend the pause and free more hostages.

The pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in return.

quot;As the Islamic Republic of Iran, we want and expect… that the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people will be stopped completely,quot; said Nasser Kanani, Iran#39;s foreign ministry spokesman.

Kanani told reporters during his weekly press conference that Iran is quot;followingquot; the extension of the truce quot;with the regional party active in this field, the state of Qatarquot;.

Iran#39;s Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was on a visit to the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday.

quot;One of the main goals of the ongoing negotiations and efforts is to ensure that the existing temporary ceasefire takes a stable form and that the cruel aggression of the Zionist regime (Israel) against Gaza is not repeated,quot; he added.

But quot;it seems that the Zionist regime after not being able to achieve its objectivesquot; after the offensive on Gaza, quot;wants to obtain a tangible victoryquot;, he added, suggesting Israel would continue its offensive in Gaza.–AFP

